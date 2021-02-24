No. 13 South Florida 56, Temple 47

SOUTH FLORIDA (14-1)
Leverett 3-4 3-5 9, Mununga 4-13 2-2 10, Harvey 2-11 5-5 9, Pinzan 1-7 6-6 9, Tsineke 3-14 2-3 9, Bermejo 0-0 0-0 0, Brabencova 2-3 0-0 4, Vitulova 0-1 0-0 0, Jordao 0-0 0-0 0, Alvarez 1-5 0-0 2, Lazic 1-2 1-2 4, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 17-60 19-23 56
TEMPLE (9-9)
Davis 8-21 5-10 23, Williamson 2-8 0-0 4, Alexander 0-3 0-0 0, Clinton 7-21 2-2 20, Mayo 0-1 0-0 0, Graves 0-1 0-0 0, Walker 0-2 0-0 0, Ayuso 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 17-57 7-12 47
|South Florida
|11
|11
|13
|21
|—
|56
|Temple
|11
|16
|13
|7
|—
|47
3-Point Goals_South Florida 3-20 (Mununga 0-1, Harvey 0-4, Pinzan 1-5, Tsineke 1-4, Brabencova 0-1, Vitulova 0-1, Alvarez 0-3, Lazic 1-1), Temple 6-17 (Davis 2-4, Alexander 0-2, Clinton 4-11). Assists_South Florida 11 (Pinzan 6), Temple 11 (Alexander 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_South Florida 49 (Mununga 6-20), Temple 38 (Davis 3-9). Total Fouls_South Florida 15, Temple 20. Technical Fouls_South Florida Team 1. A_0.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments