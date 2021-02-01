No. 13 Texas Tech 57, No. 9 Oklahoma 52

OKLAHOMA (11-5)
Hill 3-11 0-0 6, Kuath 0-2 0-0 0, Gibson 4-8 3-3 14, Harkless 3-8 0-1 7, Harmon 4-15 4-5 12, Manek 4-10 1-2 11, Iwuakor 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 18-54 10-13 52.
TEXAS TECH (13-5)
Santos-Silva 2-7 0-0 4, Edwards 2-8 0-0 5, McClung 0-7 6-6 6, McCullar 3-10 5-6 13, Peavy 1-3 1-2 3, Shannon 5-10 4-4 15, Nadolny 2-2 2-4 7, Smith 1-1 0-0 2, Burton 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 17-51 18-22 57.
Halftime_Texas Tech 25-18. 3-Point Goals_Oklahoma 6-22 (Gibson 3-6, Manek 2-4, Harkless 1-4, Hill 0-2, Harmon 0-6), Texas Tech 5-14 (McCullar 2-3, Nadolny 1-1, Shannon 1-2, Edwards 1-3, McClung 0-5). Rebounds_Oklahoma 30 (Gibson, Harkless, Manek 7), Texas Tech 37 (Santos-Silva, McCullar, Smith 8). Assists_Oklahoma 3 (Gibson, Harkless, Harmon 1), Texas Tech 7 (Santos-Silva, McClung, McCullar 2). Total Fouls_Oklahoma 16, Texas Tech 11. A_4,250 (15,098).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments