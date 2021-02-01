On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

No. 13 Texas Tech 57, No. 9 Oklahoma 52

By The Associated Press
February 1, 2021 11:10 pm
< a min read
      

OKLAHOMA (11-5)

Hill 3-11 0-0 6, Kuath 0-2 0-0 0, Gibson 4-8 3-3 14, Harkless 3-8 0-1 7, Harmon 4-15 4-5 12, Manek 4-10 1-2 11, Iwuakor 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 18-54 10-13 52.

TEXAS TECH (13-5)

Santos-Silva 2-7 0-0 4, Edwards 2-8 0-0 5, McClung 0-7 6-6 6, McCullar 3-10 5-6 13, Peavy 1-3 1-2 3, Shannon 5-10 4-4 15, Nadolny 2-2 2-4 7, Smith 1-1 0-0 2, Burton 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 17-51 18-22 57.

Halftime_Texas Tech 25-18. 3-Point Goals_Oklahoma 6-22 (Gibson 3-6, Manek 2-4, Harkless 1-4, Hill 0-2, Harmon 0-6), Texas Tech 5-14 (McCullar 2-3, Nadolny 1-1, Shannon 1-2, Edwards 1-3, McClung 0-5). Rebounds_Oklahoma 30 (Gibson, Harkless, Manek 7), Texas Tech 37 (Santos-Silva, McCullar, Smith 8). Assists_Oklahoma 3 (Gibson, Harkless, Harmon 1), Texas Tech 7 (Santos-Silva, McClung, McCullar 2). Total Fouls_Oklahoma 16, Texas Tech 11. A_4,250 (15,098).

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Executives from the state of Maryland, state of Ohio and the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators explore how motor vehicle bureaus are meeting the REAL ID challenge in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|3 Cisco Certified Network Associate...
2|8 Bootcamp - GSA Multiple Award Schedule...
2|8 Salesforce Fundamentals for Nonprofits...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

MacDill Air Force Base welcomed NFL reps to take a look at aircraft from Sunday’s Super Bowl flyover