No. 13 West Virginia 84, No. 12 Texas 82

By The Associated Press
February 20, 2021 5:33 pm
WEST VIRGINIA (14-6)

Bridges 2-2 0-0 6, Culver 4-9 6-11 14, Matthews 4-8 5-8 14, McBride 5-12 5-6 17, McNeil 5-7 3-3 16, Sherman 3-14 6-6 14, Osabuohien 1-1 1-3 3, McCabe 0-1 0-0 0, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Ndiaye 0-0 0-0 0, Thweatt 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-55 26-37 84.

TEXAS (13-5)

Brown 0-4 0-0 0, Sims 7-9 0-2 14, Coleman 8-9 0-1 20, A.Jones 4-16 0-0 9, Ramey 9-13 3-4 28, K.Jones 1-3 1-2 4, Hamm 2-3 0-2 4, Febres 1-1 0-0 3, Cunningham 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 32-59 4-11 82.

Halftime_Texas 53-43. 3-Point Goals_West Virginia 10-22 (McNeil 3-5, Bridges 2-2, McBride 2-4, Sherman 2-9, Matthews 1-2), Texas 14-26 (Ramey 7-8, Coleman 4-5, Febres 1-1, K.Jones 1-1, A.Jones 1-7, Brown 0-4). Fouled Out_Ramey. Rebounds_West Virginia 30 (Matthews 7), Texas 31 (Brown, A.Jones 8). Assists_West Virginia 8 (McBride 4), Texas 17 (Coleman 7). Total Fouls_West Virginia 15, Texas 25.

