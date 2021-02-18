No. 14 Indiana 70, No. 11 Michigan 65

MICHIGAN (12-2)

Hailey Brown 3-6 0-0 7, Hillmon 7-14 9-10 23, Leigha Brown 7-12 4-8 19, Dilk 1-4 1-2 3, Johnson 3-11 0-0 6, Kiser 1-4 0-0 2, Nolan 2-6 0-0 5, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-57 14-20 65

INDIANA (14-4)

Gulbe 4-8 2-2 13, Holmes 2-8 2-2 6, Berger 3-12 10-10 16, Cardano-Hillary 3-9 1-2 8, Patberg 8-18 2-3 21, Waggoner 0-0 0-0 0, Warthen 0-0 0-0 0, Browne 0-2 0-0 0, Moore-McNeil 2-3 0-0 6, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-60 17-19 70

Michigan 17 18 17 13 — 65 Indiana 13 24 14 19 — 70

3-Point Goals_Michigan 3-11 (Brown 1-2, Brown 1-3, Johnson 0-2, Kiser 0-1, Nolan 1-3), Indiana 9-18 (Gulbe 3-5, Berger 0-2, Cardano-Hillary 1-4, Patberg 3-4, Moore-McNeil 2-3). Assists_Michigan 9 (Dilk 4), Indiana 9 (Berger 4). Fouled Out_Michigan Brown. Rebounds_Michigan 42 (Team 5-6), Indiana 28 (Holmes 3-6). Total Fouls_Michigan 20, Indiana 19. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

