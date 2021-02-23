No. 14 Texas 75, No. 17 Kansas 72, OT

KANSAS (17-7)
McCormack 5-9 2-4 12, Wilson 4-12 7-11 16, Agbaji 5-15 2-3 17, Braun 4-7 0-0 10, Garrett 2-12 0-0 4, Thompson 5-6 1-3 11, Harris 0-3 0-0 0, Lightfoot 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 26-65 12-21 72.
TEXAS (14-6)
Brown 4-8 3-4 13, Sims 3-5 0-1 6, Coleman 3-10 5-8 11, A.Jones 3-14 6-6 13, Ramey 3-12 8-8 15, Cunningham 0-3 0-0 0, K.Jones 4-5 2-4 10, Hamm 2-3 0-0 4, Williams 1-1 0-0 3, Febres 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-61 24-31 75.
Halftime_Kansas 43-32. 3-Point Goals_Kansas 8-24 (Agbaji 5-11, Braun 2-4, Wilson 1-5, Harris 0-1, Thompson 0-1, Garrett 0-2), Texas 5-26 (Brown 2-5, Williams 1-1, Ramey 1-5, A.Jones 1-7, K.Jones 0-1, Cunningham 0-2, Coleman 0-5). Fouled Out_McCormack. Rebounds_Kansas 32 (Wilson 13), Texas 45 (A.Jones 10). Assists_Kansas 14 (Wilson, Braun, Garrett 3), Texas 12 (Coleman 5). Total Fouls_Kansas 20, Texas 18.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments