No. 14 Virginia looks to extend streak vs Pitt

Pittsburgh (9-5, 5-4) vs. No. 14 Virginia (12-3, 8-1)

John Paul Jones Arena, Charlottesville, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Virginia looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Pittsburgh. In its last five wins against the Panthers, Virginia has won by an average of 19 points. Pittsburgh’s last win in the series came on Jan. 4, 2017, an 88-76 victory.

SENIOR STUDS: Virginia’s Sam Hauser, Jay Huff and Trey Murphy III have combined to account for 56 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 64 percent of all Cavaliers points over the last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Xavier Johnson has either made or assisted on 48 percent of all Pittsburgh field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has 23 field goals and 36 assists in those games.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Pittsburgh is a perfect 8-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 41 percent or less. The Panthers are 1-5 when allowing opponents to shoot any better than that.

STREAK SCORING: Virginia has won its last seven home games, scoring an average of 74 points while giving up 57.7.

DID YOU KNOW: The Virginia offense has recorded a turnover on only 14.4 percent of its possessions, which is the sixth-lowest rate in the country. The Pittsburgh defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 18.2 percent of all possessions (ranked 253rd among Division I teams).

