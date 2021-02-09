No. 14 West Virginia 82, No. 7 Texas Tech 71

WEST VIRGINIA (14-5)
Bridges 2-4 4-4 9, Culver 4-9 7-9 15, Matthews 1-6 0-2 2, McBride 6-12 7-8 20, McNeil 8-11 5-6 26, McCabe 2-4 0-0 4, Johnson 0-1 1-2 1, Osabuohien 0-0 5-8 5. Totals 23-47 29-39 82.
TEXAS TECH (14-6)
Santos-Silva 3-4 0-0 6, Edwards 3-6 5-5 11, McClung 7-16 0-0 17, McCullar 3-6 2-4 8, Peavy 4-5 0-0 8, Shannon 3-14 6-9 13, Burton 3-4 1-2 8, Smith 0-2 0-0 0, Nadolny 0-1 0-0 0, Benson 0-0 0-0 0, Agbo 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-58 14-20 71.
Halftime_West Virginia 40-34. 3-Point Goals_West Virginia 7-14 (McNeil 5-7, McBride 1-2, Bridges 1-3, Matthews 0-1, McCabe 0-1), Texas Tech 5-17 (McClung 3-5, Burton 1-1, Shannon 1-7, McCullar 0-1, Nadolny 0-1, Edwards 0-2). Fouled Out_Osabuohien, Santos-Silva, McClung. Rebounds_West Virginia 25 (Culver 8), Texas Tech 26 (Edwards 7). Assists_West Virginia 9 (McBride 4), Texas Tech 15 (Edwards 6). Total Fouls_West Virginia 20, Texas Tech 29. A_4,250 (15,098).
