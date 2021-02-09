Trending:
No. 14 West Virginia sweeps No. 7 Texas Tech with road win

By The Associated Press
February 9, 2021 11:39 pm
2 min read
      

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Sean McNeil scored a career-high 26 points and No. 14 West Virginia finished a regular-season sweep of seventh-ranked Texas Tech with an 82-71 victory over the Red Raiders on Tuesday night.

The Mountaineers (14-5, 7-3 Big 12) won their third consecutive game and ended a four-game skid in Lubbock 15 days after a thrilling 88-87 win at home when Miles McBride hit the go-ahead jumper in the final seconds.

McNeil was 5 of 7 from 3-point range, including one with the shot clock about to expire late in the second half.

McBride scored 18 of his 20 points in the second half coming off a career-best 31 points in a win over Kansas.

Mac McClung scored 17 points before fouling out for the Red Raiders (14-6, 6-5), who saw a three-game winning streak end a day after reaching their highest ranking of the season.

NO. 11 ALABAMA 81, SOUTH CAROLINA 78

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — John Petty Jr. scored 20 points and Alabama held off South Carolina to bounce back from its first Southeastern Conference loss of the season.

The Crimson Tide (16-5, 11-1 SEC) were off to their best league start in 65 years before falling to 10th-ranked Missouri this past Saturday.

Justin Minaya cut South Carolina’s deficit to 79-78 with 2 seconds left, but James Rojas was quickly fouled and made both free throws to seal the victory.

AJ Lawson led the Gamecocks (5-8, 3-6) with 21 points, making five 3-pointers.

NO. 13 TEXAS 80, KANSAS STATE 77

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Andrew Jones scored 24 points and Texas held off Kansas State.

Greg Brown added 17 points and Courtney Ramey had 14 for the Longhorns (12-5, 6-4 Big 12), who snapped a three-game skid.

Mike McGuirl missed a 3-point attempt from half court in the waning seconds for the Wildcats (5-16, 1-11), who have lost 11 straight.

Nijel Pack scored 22 points and McGuirl had 18 for the Wildcats.

NO. 19 CREIGHTON 63, GEORGETOWN 48

WASHINGTON (AP) — Christian Bishop scored 17 points and Creighton capitalized on Georgetown’s worst shooting performance in a decade.

Creighton (15-5, 11-4 Big East) avenged an 86-79 home loss to the Hoyas last Wednesday and won for the fifth time in six games.

Georgetown shot 27.6%, its worst mark since making 25% of its field goals in a loss to Cincinnati on Feb. 23, 2011.

Ballock had 14 points and had four of the Bluejays’ six 3-pointers.

Jamorko Pickett led the Hoyas (5-10, 3-7) with 16 points and 12 rebounds.

