No. 15 Creighton 71, Marquette 68

CREIGHTON (14-5)
Bishop 6-7 2-5 14, Jefferson 5-11 3-4 13, Ballock 4-8 0-0 9, Zegarowski 5-15 1-3 13, Mahoney 1-6 2-2 5, Kalkbrenner 5-7 1-1 11, O’Connell 2-2 0-0 6, Mitchell 0-1 0-0 0, Jones 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-58 9-15 71.
MARQUETTE (9-10)
Cain 5-10 1-1 14, Garcia 3-6 1-2 8, John 5-5 0-0 10, Carton 6-11 1-3 16, McEwen 1-7 3-4 6, Elliott 2-5 3-3 7, Perez 1-5 1-2 4, Lewis 0-2 0-0 0, Torrence 1-1 1-1 3. Totals 24-52 11-16 68.
Halftime_Creighton 38-33. 3-Point Goals_Creighton 6-17 (O’Connell 2-2, Zegarowski 2-7, Ballock 1-2, Mahoney 1-2, Jones 0-1, Mitchell 0-1, Jefferson 0-2), Marquette 9-29 (Cain 3-7, Carton 3-7, Garcia 1-3, McEwen 1-4, Perez 1-4, Elliott 0-2, Lewis 0-2). Rebounds_Creighton 37 (Bishop, Jefferson 8), Marquette 26 (Cain 7). Assists_Creighton 17 (Jefferson 6), Marquette 13 (Cain, John, McEwen 3). Total Fouls_Creighton 18, Marquette 18.
