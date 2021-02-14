On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Sports News

No. 15 Indiana 58, Illinois 50

By The Associated Press
February 14, 2021 5:44 pm
< a min read
      

INDIANA (13-4)

Gulbe 3-4 2-2 8, Holmes 1-16 5-6 7, Berger 4-11 1-3 10, Cardano-Hillary 4-9 2-5 11, Patberg 5-14 6-9 16, Price 0-0 0-0 0, Wisne 0-0 0-0 0, Waggoner 0-1 0-0 0, Warthen 0-1 0-0 0, Browne 1-1 4-5 6, Moore-McNeil 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 18-57 20-30 58

ILLINOIS (3-13)

Myles 0-4 4-4 4, Rubin 2-9 4-4 8, Nye 5-9 0-0 12, Peebles 6-18 0-0 13, Terry 2-7 0-0 5, Porter 0-2 1-2 1, Robins 0-1 0-0 0, Lopes 0-1 0-0 0, Ephraim 2-5 0-0 5, Amusan 0-1 0-0 0, McQueen 1-3 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 18-60 9-10 50

Indiana 13 21 10 14 58
Illinois 9 12 16 13 50

3-Point Goals_Indiana 2-12 (Gulbe 0-1, Berger 1-3, Cardano-Hillary 1-4, Patberg 0-4), Illinois 5-16 (Nye 2-4, Peebles 1-4, Terry 1-3, Robins 0-1, Ephraim 1-2, Amusan 0-1, McQueen 0-1). Assists_Indiana 6 (Cardano-Hillary 2), Illinois 6 (Peebles 3). Fouled Out_Illinois Rubin. Rebounds_Indiana 36 (Holmes 4-10), Illinois 45 (Nye 2-7). Total Fouls_Indiana 16, Illinois 25. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

