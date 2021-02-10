Trending:
No. 15 Iowa 79, No. 25 Rutgers 66

By The Associated Press
February 10, 2021 9:48 pm
RUTGERS (11-6)

Johnson 1-3 0-0 2, Baker 5-12 0-0 11, McConnell 3-11 0-0 7, Mulcahy 3-5 0-1 7, Harper 4-9 1-1 9, Young 4-10 0-0 10, Omoruyi 4-5 0-0 8, Mathis 1-5 2-2 4, Doucoure 2-2 0-0 4, Palmquist 0-0 1-2 1, Jones 0-1 0-0 0, Mag 1-1 0-0 3, Reiber 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-64 4-6 66.

IOWA (14-6)

Garza 8-20 5-6 22, Bohannon 3-6 3-4 12, Fredrick 0-3 0-0 0, C.McCaffery 0-1 0-0 0, Wieskamp 9-14 3-4 26, Ke.Murray 3-6 3-4 10, P.McCaffery 2-3 0-0 5, Nunge 1-4 2-2 4, Perkins 0-1 0-0 0, Toussaint 0-1 0-0 0, Ulis 0-1 0-0 0, Kr.Murray 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-60 16-20 79.

Halftime_Iowa 34-25. 3-Point Goals_Rutgers 6-28 (Young 2-5, Mag 1-1, Mulcahy 1-2, Baker 1-6, McConnell 1-7, Jones 0-1, Mathis 0-2, Harper 0-4), Iowa 11-23 (Wieskamp 5-7, Bohannon 3-5, P.McCaffery 1-2, Ke.Murray 1-2, Garza 1-4, Fredrick 0-1, Nunge 0-2). Rebounds_Rutgers 29 (McConnell 7), Iowa 38 (Garza, Wieskamp 10). Assists_Rutgers 18 (Baker 5), Iowa 20 (Bohannon 7). Total Fouls_Rutgers 20, Iowa 13. A_560 (15,500).

