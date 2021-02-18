Trending:
No. 15 Ohio St. 100, Purdue 85

By The Associated Press
February 18, 2021 6:29 pm
< a min read
      

PURDUE (6-12)

Diagne 10-15 1-1 21, Farquhar 0-2 0-0 0, Layden 4-6 2-2 13, Moore 8-13 0-0 18, Traylor 4-10 0-0 9, Gony 0-0 0-0 0, Grant 0-1 0-0 0, Doumbia 5-10 0-0 10, Hardin 2-3 0-0 6, Stallings 0-0 0-0 0, Shaya Kyle 4-7 0-0 8, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 37-67 3-3 85

OHIO ST. (13-3)

Juhasz 9-11 4-5 23, Patty 5-8 0-0 12, Miller 6-8 1-2 15, Poole 3-10 0-0 9, Sheldon 8-13 3-3 19, Beacham 3-4 1-2 8, Mikulasikova 3-8 1-2 7, Bristow 0-2 0-0 0, Harris 2-3 2-2 7, Hutcherson 0-0 0-0 0, Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 39-67 12-16 100

Purdue 23 13 27 22 85
Ohio St. 23 26 26 25 100

3-Point Goals_Purdue 8-17 (Layden 3-4, Moore 2-6, Traylor 1-4, Doumbia 0-1, Hardin 2-2), Ohio St. 10-19 (Juhasz 1-1, Patty 2-3, Miller 2-2, Poole 3-6, Sheldon 0-2, Beacham 1-1, Mikulasikova 0-2, Harris 1-2). Assists_Purdue 20 (Layden 5), Ohio St. 22 (Poole 7). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Purdue 29 (Diagne 5-7), Ohio St. 30 (Juhasz 5-10). Total Fouls_Purdue 10, Ohio St. 8. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

