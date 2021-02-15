No. 16 Florida St. 81, No. 7 Virginia 60

VIRGINIA (15-4)
Hauser 3-7 3-3 11, Huff 2-6 0-0 4, Beekman 0-4 0-0 0, Clark 5-7 2-5 12, Murphy 5-10 0-0 13, Morsell 1-3 1-2 3, Woldetensae 4-5 1-2 12, McKoy 2-4 0-0 5, Shedrick 0-0 0-0 0, Abdur-Rahim 0-1 0-0 0, McCorkle 0-0 0-0 0, Stattmann 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-47 7-12 60.
FLORIDA ST. (12-3)
Gray 6-10 2-2 15, Osborne 3-8 0-0 7, Wilkes 1-3 2-3 5, Evans 0-4 0-0 0, Walker 6-12 0-0 17, Barnes 3-6 1-3 7, Calhoun 2-3 0-0 6, Polite 3-5 1-1 8, Koprivica 3-3 2-2 9, Ngom 1-1 2-2 4, Ballard 0-1 0-0 0, Jack 1-1 0-0 3, Light 0-0 0-0 0, Lindner 0-0 0-0 0, Miles 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-58 10-13 81.
Halftime_Florida St. 45-25. 3-Point Goals_Virginia 9-23 (Woldetensae 3-4, Murphy 3-7, Hauser 2-5, McKoy 1-1, Abdur-Rahim 0-1, Beekman 0-1, Morsell 0-1, Huff 0-3), Florida St. 13-24 (Walker 5-6, Calhoun 2-3, Jack 1-1, Koprivica 1-1, Gray 1-2, Polite 1-2, Wilkes 1-3, Osborne 1-4, Evans 0-2). Rebounds_Virginia 23 (Hauser, Murphy 5), Florida St. 30 (Walker 6). Assists_Virginia 14 (Clark 4), Florida St. 17 (Barnes 6). Total Fouls_Virginia 15, Florida St. 12. A_2,950 (12,100).
