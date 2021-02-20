On Air: Federal Tech Talk
Sports News

No. 16 Gonzaga 69, San Diego 47

By The Associated Press
February 20, 2021 8:03 pm
GONZAGA (19-3)

LeeAnne Wirth 4-7 0-0 8, Jenn Wirth 2-4 2-2 6, Townsend 7-11 0-0 16, Kayleigh Truong 4-10 2-2 13, Walker 0-7 0-0 0, Hollingsworth 0-0 0-0 0, Kempton 4-5 2-4 10, O’Connor 1-3 0-0 3, Virjoghe 2-4 0-0 4, Forsyth 1-2 0-0 2, Kaylynne Truong 1-4 0-1 2, Williams 0-0 0-0 0, Ejim 1-2 2-2 4, Scanlon 0-1 1-2 1, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 27-60 9-13 69

SAN DIEGO (12-6)

Bird 0-1 0-0 0, Gorman 4-10 2-2 13, Hunter 1-4 2-6 4, Khalfani 1-3 2-2 4, Pace 5-15 0-0 11, Blakes 0-0 0-0 0, Horstmeyer 0-2 0-0 0, Martinez 0-0 2-2 2, Martinsen 1-6 1-2 3, Oakry 0-4 3-4 3, Olinger 1-5 0-0 3, Erikstrup 1-1 2-2 4, Giuffre 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 14-51 14-20 47

Gonzaga 23 13 13 20 69
San Diego 10 12 13 12 47

3-Point Goals_Gonzaga 6-16 (Townsend 2-3, Truong 3-6, Walker 0-3, O’Connor 1-3, Truong 0-1), San Diego 5-13 (Gorman 3-5, Pace 1-2, Martinsen 0-3, Oakry 0-1, Olinger 1-2). Assists_Gonzaga 17 (Wirth 5), San Diego 8 (Oakry 2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Gonzaga 39 (Wirth 3-12), San Diego 35 (Team 3-9). Total Fouls_Gonzaga 17, San Diego 13. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

