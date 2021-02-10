Trending:
No. 16 Tennessee 89, Georgia 81

By The Associated Press
February 10, 2021 10:23 pm
GEORGIA (12-7)

Camara 5-7 3-4 14, Horne 3-8 0-0 8, Fagan 3-8 2-2 8, Kier 1-8 7-8 9, Wheeler 4-11 3-3 11, K.Johnson 9-15 3-6 22, Etter 2-2 0-0 5, Garcia 1-2 2-2 4, McMillan 0-1 0-0 0, Starks 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-62 20-25 81.

TENNESSEE (14-4)

Fulkerson 2-3 0-0 4, James 5-8 6-7 18, Ke.Johnson 5-11 0-0 11, Springer 9-11 9-12 30, Vescovi 4-9 8-8 19, Bailey 2-10 2-2 7, Anosike 0-0 0-0 0, Gaines 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-52 25-29 89.

Halftime_Tennessee 44-26. 3-Point Goals_Georgia 5-19 (Horne 2-5, Camara 1-1, Etter 1-1, K.Johnson 1-2, Garcia 0-1, Fagan 0-2, Wheeler 0-2, Kier 0-5), Tennessee 10-24 (Springer 3-4, Vescovi 3-7, James 2-4, Ke.Johnson 1-1, Bailey 1-8). Fouled Out_Wheeler, James. Rebounds_Georgia 27 (Camara 8), Tennessee 27 (Fulkerson 8). Assists_Georgia 13 (Wheeler 5), Tennessee 16 (Fulkerson 4). Total Fouls_Georgia 22, Tennessee 19. A_4,191 (21,678).

