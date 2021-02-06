On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
No. 16 Virginia Tech escapes with overtime win at Miami

By The Associated Press
February 6, 2021 2:46 pm
2 min read
      

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) —

Nahiem Alleyne hit a go-ahead jumper with 25 seconds remaining in overtime and No. 16 Virginia Tech defeated Miami 80-76 on Saturday afternoon.

Hunter Cattoor’s two free throws with four seconds left secured the win for the Hokies (14-4, 8-3 Atlantic Coast Conference).

Justyn Mutts scored 22 points and Keve Aluma finished with 16 points for the Hokies. Cattoor had 14 points.

Cattoor forced the overtime with a 3-pointer at the buzzer to tie the game at 74-all. The basket erased Isaiah Wong’s go-ahead 3-pointer seconds earlier for Miami.

Wong and Elija Olaniyi scored 19 points each for the Hurricanes (7-11, 3-10). Kameron McGusty added 18 points.

Miami erased a double-digit deficit with a 20-7 spurt late in the second half. Wong hit two 3-pointers to key the surge and Nysier Brooks’ dunk with 3:34 to go gave the Hurricanes a 68-66 lead.

The Hokies opened their first double-digit lead with a 12-2 run midway through the second half. Mutts’ layup with 8:03 remaining capped the surge and gave Virginia Tech a 59-48 lead.

Mutts’ two free throws gave Virginia Tech a 31-28 lead at halftime.

BIG PICTURE:

Virginia Tech: Guard Tyrece Radford missed his fourth consecutive game and his return remains uncertain. Radford, who averages a Hokies’ second-best 11.1 points, has been suspended since his arrest for driving under the influence Jan. 24.

Miami: Senior guard Chris Lykes, the team’s leading scorer last season, resumed practice Thursday after a lengthy absence but didn’t play. Sidelined for two months because of a left ankle injury, Lykes also topped the Hurricanes in assists, steals, field goals and free throws made as a junior.

UP NEXT:

Virginia Tech: The Hokies will have a week off before their home game against Louisville next Saturday. The gap occurred after a home date with No. 20 Florida State on Tuesday was postponed because of a recent COVID-19 outbreak involving the Seminoles.

Miami: the Hurricanes begin a two-game road set Monday at North Carolina. The Tar Heels defeated Miami 67-65 in Coral Gables Jan. 5.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

