No. 17 Kentucky 88, Florida 80

KENTUCKY (15-5)
McKinney 6-10 0-0 13, Wyatt 3-5 2-2 8, Howard 12-20 3-4 31, Massengill 4-12 1-3 9, Patterson 5-8 0-0 13, Edwards 3-5 0-1 6, Owens 1-2 2-3 4, Benton 1-2 0-0 2, Green 1-3 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 36-67 8-13 88
FLORIDA (10-9)
Merritt 0-2 0-0 0, Toonders 2-2 2-4 6, Rainey 6-13 2-2 20, Rickards 9-15 0-1 19, Smith 9-19 4-5 23, Dut 2-3 1-4 5, Moore 0-1 1-2 1, Farrell 2-3 0-0 6, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 30-58 10-18 80
|Kentucky
|21
|26
|23
|18
|—
|88
|Florida
|19
|23
|17
|21
|—
|80
3-Point Goals_Kentucky 8-18 (McKinney 1-3, Wyatt 0-1, Howard 4-7, Massengill 0-2, Patterson 3-4, Benton 0-1), Florida 10-18 (Rainey 6-11, Rickards 1-2, Smith 1-2, Farrell 2-3). Assists_Kentucky 12 (Massengill 10), Florida 15 (Rickards 6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Kentucky 30 (Howard 3-9), Florida 36 (Smith 5-10). Total Fouls_Kentucky 12, Florida 13. Technical Fouls_None. A_659.
