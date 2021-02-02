No. 17 West Virginia 76, Iowa St. 72

WEST VIRGINIA (11-5)
Bridges 1-5 0-0 3, Culver 5-11 3-4 13, McBride 4-11 1-3 9, McCabe 2-6 1-1 6, Sherman 5-8 7-8 18, Matthews 4-9 4-4 13, McNeil 5-10 0-1 13, Osabuohien 0-0 0-0 0, K.Johnson 0-1 1-3 1, Ndiaye 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-61 17-24 76.
IOWA ST. (2-10)
Conditt 1-4 1-2 3, Bolton 7-15 1-3 15, Coleman-Lands 4-12 0-0 11, Harris 5-10 0-0 15, Walker 3-5 0-1 6, Young 5-10 5-5 15, Jackson 2-4 0-0 5, Dubar 1-2 0-1 2, Blackwell 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-63 7-12 72.
Halftime_West Virginia 42-31. 3-Point Goals_West Virginia 7-20 (McNeil 3-7, Bridges 1-2, Matthews 1-3, McCabe 1-3, Sherman 1-3, McBride 0-2), Iowa St. 9-21 (Harris 5-8, Coleman-Lands 3-7, Jackson 1-2, Walker 0-1, Bolton 0-3). Fouled Out_Coleman-Lands. Rebounds_West Virginia 44 (Culver 12), Iowa St. 30 (Bolton, Walker 6). Assists_West Virginia 13 (McCabe 5), Iowa St. 18 (Bolton 7). Total Fouls_West Virginia 14, Iowa St. 21.
