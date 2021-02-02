Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

No. 17 West Virginia 76, Iowa St. 72

By The Associated Press
February 2, 2021 9:12 pm
< a min read
      

WEST VIRGINIA (11-5)

Bridges 1-5 0-0 3, Culver 5-11 3-4 13, McBride 4-11 1-3 9, McCabe 2-6 1-1 6, Sherman 5-8 7-8 18, Matthews 4-9 4-4 13, McNeil 5-10 0-1 13, Osabuohien 0-0 0-0 0, K.Johnson 0-1 1-3 1, Ndiaye 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-61 17-24 76.

IOWA ST. (2-10)

Conditt 1-4 1-2 3, Bolton 7-15 1-3 15, Coleman-Lands 4-12 0-0 11, Harris 5-10 0-0 15, Walker 3-5 0-1 6, Young 5-10 5-5 15, Jackson 2-4 0-0 5, Dubar 1-2 0-1 2, Blackwell 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-63 7-12 72.

Halftime_West Virginia 42-31. 3-Point Goals_West Virginia 7-20 (McNeil 3-7, Bridges 1-2, Matthews 1-3, McCabe 1-3, Sherman 1-3, McBride 0-2), Iowa St. 9-21 (Harris 5-8, Coleman-Lands 3-7, Jackson 1-2, Walker 0-1, Bolton 0-3). Fouled Out_Coleman-Lands. Rebounds_West Virginia 44 (Culver 12), Iowa St. 30 (Bolton, Walker 6). Assists_West Virginia 13 (McCabe 5), Iowa St. 18 (Bolton 7). Total Fouls_West Virginia 14, Iowa St. 21.

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Executives from the state of Maryland, state of Ohio and the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators explore how motor vehicle bureaus are meeting the REAL ID challenge in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|3 Cisco Certified Network Associate...
2|8 Bootcamp - GSA Multiple Award Schedule...
2|8 Salesforce Fundamentals for Nonprofits...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

MacDill Air Force Base welcomed NFL reps to take a look at aircraft from Sunday’s Super Bowl flyover