No. 18 Arkansas 74, LSU 64

By The Associated Press
February 21, 2021 9:47 pm
ARKANSAS (17-7)

Thomas 3-4 1-2 7, Daniels 1-4 3-4 6, Dungee 5-12 8-11 20, Ramirez 0-8 0-0 0, Slocum 11-15 2-2 29, Barnum 5-8 2-4 12, Davis 0-0 0-0 0, Mason 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-51 16-23 74

LSU (8-11)

Aifuwa 2-8 0-0 4, Cherry 8-13 0-0 16, Davis 0-1 0-0 0, Pointer 7-16 9-12 24, Spencer 1-4 0-0 2, Shematsi 3-12 0-0 8, Trasi 1-5 0-0 2, Payne 1-3 3-3 6, Seay 1-3 0-0 2, Young 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-66 12-15 64

Arkansas 22 21 17 14 74
LSU 12 17 17 18 64

3-Point Goals_Arkansas 8-20 (Daniels 1-3, Dungee 2-4, Ramirez 0-6, Slocum 5-7), LSU 4-15 (Pointer 1-5, Shematsi 2-8, Trasi 0-1, Payne 1-1). Assists_Arkansas 6 (Daniels 2), LSU 8 (Pointer 3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Arkansas 34 (Thomas 3-7), LSU 38 (Cherry 2-9). Total Fouls_Arkansas 16, LSU 22. Technical Fouls_None. A_792.

