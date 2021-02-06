No. 18 Missouri 68, No. 10 Alabama 65

ALABAMA (15-5)
Reese 1-7 0-0 3, Jones 3-7 0-2 7, Petty 4-12 0-0 11, Primo 0-0 0-1 0, Shackelford 4-12 6-7 15, Ellis 4-7 3-4 12, Jah.Quinerly 5-13 0-0 12, Rojas 1-5 0-3 2, Gary 0-2 3-4 3, Miles 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-66 12-21 65.
MISSOURI (13-3)
Brown 6-11 0-1 13, Tilmon 3-7 3-3 9, Pinson 3-6 3-3 9, D.Smith 7-19 1-2 16, Ma.Smith 5-14 1-3 12, Mi.Smith 3-3 0-0 6, Buggs 1-2 0-0 2, Braun 0-0 1-2 1, Watson 0-0 0-0 0, Pickett 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-62 9-14 68.
Halftime_Missouri 44-28. 3-Point Goals_Alabama 9-25 (Petty 3-6, Jah.Quinerly 2-4, Jones 1-1, Ellis 1-2, Shackelford 1-4, Reese 1-5, Rojas 0-3), Missouri 3-20 (Brown 1-4, D.Smith 1-6, Ma.Smith 1-8, Pinson 0-2). Rebounds_Alabama 38 (Petty, Rojas 6), Missouri 42 (Brown 9). Assists_Alabama 6 (Jones, Petty, Primo, Shackelford, Jah.Quinerly, Gary 1), Missouri 11 (D.Smith 4). Total Fouls_Alabama 17, Missouri 18. A_3,113 (15,061).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments