No. 18 Missouri 75, Kentucky 70

KENTUCKY (5-10)
Jackson 3-6 2-4 8, Sarr 4-6 0-0 9, Askew 2-8 3-5 7, Boston 4-9 0-0 10, Mintz 6-12 2-3 18, Ware 3-4 2-4 8, Brooks 4-8 0-0 10, Allen 0-2 0-0 0, Fletcher 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-55 9-16 70.
MISSOURI (12-3)
Brown 0-2 0-0 0, Tilmon 3-8 2-7 8, Pickett 2-5 0-0 4, Pinson 5-14 2-3 14, D.Smith 6-11 12-14 26, Mi.Smith 1-7 2-2 5, Ma.Smith 4-10 0-0 11, Braun 2-2 0-0 5, Buggs 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 24-61 18-26 75.
Halftime_Missouri 40-27. 3-Point Goals_Kentucky 9-19 (Mintz 4-9, Boston 2-2, Brooks 2-4, Sarr 1-1, Askew 0-1, Allen 0-2), Missouri 9-21 (Ma.Smith 3-5, Pinson 2-3, D.Smith 2-3, Braun 1-1, Mi.Smith 1-6, Buggs 0-1, Brown 0-2). Fouled Out_Sarr, Boston. Rebounds_Kentucky 37 (Ware 11), Missouri 33 (Mi.Smith 12). Assists_Kentucky 13 (Askew 4), Missouri 13 (D.Smith 5). Total Fouls_Kentucky 24, Missouri 16.
