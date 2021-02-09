On Air: America in the Morning
No. 19 Creighton 63, Georgetown 48

By The Associated Press
February 9, 2021 11:06 pm
CREIGHTON (15-5)

Bishop 8-11 1-2 17, Jefferson 6-8 0-0 12, Ballock 5-10 0-0 14, Zegarowski 3-9 2-3 9, Mahoney 1-9 2-2 5, Mitchell 1-3 0-0 2, O’Connell 1-4 0-0 2, Kalkbrenner 1-4 0-2 2, Jones 0-1 0-0 0, Epperson 0-0 0-0 0, Canfield 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-59 5-9 63.

GEORGETOWN (5-10)

Bile 2-8 0-0 6, Pickett 5-14 2-2 16, Wahab 3-7 0-0 6, Blair 3-12 0-0 8, D.Harris 2-8 2-2 7, Carey 0-5 0-0 0, Sibley 0-2 3-4 3, Holloway 1-1 0-0 2, Ighoefe 0-0 0-0 0, Berger 0-0 0-0 0, Wilson 0-0 0-0 0, Clark 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 16-58 7-8 48.

Halftime_Creighton 33-21. 3-Point Goals_Creighton 6-25 (Ballock 4-9, Zegarowski 1-4, Mahoney 1-8, Bishop 0-1, O’Connell 0-1, Mitchell 0-2), Georgetown 9-31 (Pickett 4-9, Bile 2-7, Blair 2-8, D.Harris 1-5, Carey 0-2). Rebounds_Creighton 33 (Bishop 9), Georgetown 39 (Pickett 12). Assists_Creighton 12 (Jefferson, Zegarowski 4), Georgetown 13 (Blair 5). Total Fouls_Creighton 11, Georgetown 12.

