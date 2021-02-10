No. 19 West Virginia 69, Kansas 61

KANSAS (7-10)
Chatzileonti 2-5 0-0 4, Stephens 4-9 2-2 11, Franklin 3-11 2-2 9, Kersgieter 9-19 6-7 25, Mitchell 0-2 1-2 1, Ajekwu 1-2 0-0 2, Brosseau 0-2 0-0 0, Thomas 4-10 0-2 9, Jessen 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-60 11-15 61
WEST VIRGINIA (16-2)
Martinez 8-16 0-0 17, Niblack 7-9 3-5 17, Deans 4-6 2-4 11, Gondrezick 6-18 4-8 19, Smith 1-4 1-1 3, Ejiofor 0-1 0-0 0, Carson 1-2 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 27-56 10-18 69
|Kansas
|12
|18
|15
|16
|—
|61
|West Virginia
|23
|16
|16
|14
|—
|69
3-Point Goals_Kansas 4-16 (Stephens 1-3, Franklin 1-2, Kersgieter 1-7, Mitchell 0-2, Brosseau 0-1, Thomas 1-1), West Virginia 5-16 (Martinez 1-4, Deans 1-2, Gondrezick 3-7, Smith 0-2, Carson 0-1). Assists_Kansas 15 (Chatzileonti 4), West Virginia 17 (Smith 6). Fouled Out_West Virginia Martinez. Rebounds_Kansas 28 (Ajekwu 3-5), West Virginia 32 (Martinez 3-7). Total Fouls_Kansas 16, West Virginia 13. Technical Fouls_None. A_648.
