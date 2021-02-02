On Air: For Your Benefit
No. 19 Wisconsin 72, Penn St. 56

By The Associated Press
February 2, 2021 10:41 pm
PENN ST. (6-8)

Harrar 3-3 4-4 10, Lundy 2-7 0-0 6, Brockington 4-9 0-0 8, Jones 6-15 0-2 14, Wheeler 1-3 0-0 3, Buttrick 1-6 2-2 4, Sessoms 3-7 0-0 6, Dread 0-2 0-0 0, Gordon 0-0 0-2 0, Tsimbila 1-1 0-0 2, McCloskey 0-1 0-0 0, Dorsey 1-1 0-0 3, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Kelly 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-57 6-10 56.

WISCONSIN (14-5)

Ford 3-8 0-0 7, Potter 4-7 4-5 12, Wahl 2-4 0-0 5, Davison 3-10 4-4 13, Trice 0-5 0-0 0, Jon.Davis 6-7 1-2 17, Reuvers 4-5 1-2 9, Anderson 3-5 3-3 9, Crowl 0-0 0-0 0, Jor.Davis 0-0 0-0 0, Hedstrom 0-0 0-0 0, Higginbottom 0-1 0-0 0, Taphorn 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-52 13-16 72.

Halftime_Wisconsin 33-31. 3-Point Goals_Penn St. 6-24 (Jones 2-6, Lundy 2-7, Dorsey 1-1, Wheeler 1-2, Brockington 0-1, Dread 0-1, Johnson 0-1, McCloskey 0-1, Sessoms 0-1, Buttrick 0-3), Wisconsin 9-18 (Jon.Davis 4-4, Davison 3-6, Wahl 1-2, Ford 1-3, Potter 0-1, Trice 0-2). Rebounds_Penn St. 24 (Harrar 5), Wisconsin 31 (Potter 8). Assists_Penn St. 10 (Harrar, Sessoms, Dread 2), Wisconsin 16 (Trice 6). Total Fouls_Penn St. 16, Wisconsin 13.

