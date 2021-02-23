Trending:
No. 2 Baylor 77, Iowa St. 72

By The Associated Press
February 23, 2021 10:09 pm
IOWA ST. (2-17)

Young 2-4 0-0 4, Bolton 8-15 3-3 21, Coleman-Lands 6-18 0-0 13, Harris 8-12 1-2 22, Jackson 2-5 0-0 5, Johnson 2-5 0-0 5, Conditt 1-1 0-0 2, Walker 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-60 4-5 72.

BAYLOR (18-0)

Thamba 3-5 1-2 7, Butler 5-10 5-8 18, Mitchell 4-12 0-0 9, Teague 5-13 4-4 14, Vital 1-2 1-3 3, Flagler 7-15 4-4 22, Mayer 1-2 0-0 2, Cryer 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 27-62 15-21 77.

Halftime_Iowa St. 37-32. 3-Point Goals_Iowa St. 10-21 (Harris 5-8, Bolton 2-3, Jackson 1-3, Johnson 1-3, Coleman-Lands 1-4), Baylor 8-25 (Flagler 4-10, Butler 3-5, Mitchell 1-4, Cryer 0-2, Teague 0-4). Rebounds_Iowa St. 33 (Bolton 8), Baylor 35 (Vital 15). Assists_Iowa St. 15 (Bolton 6), Baylor 10 (Mitchell 4). Total Fouls_Iowa St. 22, Baylor 11. A_2,350 (10,284).

