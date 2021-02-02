Trending:
No. 2 Baylor 83, No. 6 Texas 69

By The Associated Press
February 2, 2021 9:01 pm
BAYLOR (16-0)

Thamba 1-3 0-0 2, Butler 8-15 2-2 21, Mitchell 11-16 0-0 27, Teague 4-7 2-2 10, Vital 3-7 0-0 6, Flagler 3-5 0-0 8, Tchamwa Tchatchoua 1-2 0-0 2, Mayer 3-3 0-0 7. Totals 34-58 4-4 83.

TEXAS (11-4)

Brown 2-5 0-3 5, Sims 4-4 2-8 10, Coleman 5-10 0-0 13, A.Jones 10-16 1-3 25, Ramey 5-11 0-0 12, K.Jones 2-5 0-0 4, Cunningham 0-1 0-0 0, Hamm 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-52 3-14 69.

Halftime_Baylor 41-34. 3-Point Goals_Baylor 11-21 (Mitchell 5-7, Butler 3-8, Flagler 2-4, Mayer 1-1, Teague 0-1), Texas 10-23 (A.Jones 4-9, Coleman 3-7, Ramey 2-4, Brown 1-1, K.Jones 0-2). Rebounds_Baylor 23 (Vital, Tchamwa Tchatchoua 6), Texas 26 (Sims 9). Assists_Baylor 13 (Mitchell 4), Texas 13 (Ramey 6). Total Fouls_Baylor 18, Texas 9.

