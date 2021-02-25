No. 2 NC State 83, Pittsburgh 53

PITTSBURGH (5-12)
Ezeja 0-1 1-2 1, Brown 2-4 3-4 7, Clesca 5-9 0-0 12, Everett 2-15 2-2 7, Hayford 3-6 0-0 7, Igbokwe 1-1 0-0 2, Strother 2-5 0-0 6, Exanor 1-2 0-0 3, Hueston 0-1 0-0 0, King 3-4 2-4 8, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 19-48 8-12 53
NC STATE (16-2)
Jones 3-6 1-2 10, Cunane 4-6 4-6 13, Brown-Turner 5-9 2-2 14, Crutchfield 4-6 0-0 11, Perez 5-7 0-0 14, Boyd 2-8 2-2 7, Rice 0-2 0-0 0, Sutphin 0-1 0-0 0, Hobby 1-6 2-2 4, Demeke 2-4 0-0 5, Moore 0-2 0-0 0, Waggoner 2-4 0-0 5, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 28-61 11-14 83
|Pittsburgh
|10
|16
|8
|19
|—
|53
|NC State
|22
|19
|30
|12
|—
|83
3-Point Goals_Pittsburgh 7-20 (Clesca 2-3, Everett 1-7, Hayford 1-3, Strother 2-5, Exanor 1-2), NC State 16-26 (Jones 3-3, Cunane 1-1, Brown-Turner 2-4, Crutchfield 3-4, Perez 4-5, Boyd 1-2, Hobby 0-1, Demeke 1-2, Moore 0-2, Waggoner 1-2). Assists_Pittsburgh 7 (Ezeja 3), NC State 18 (Jones 7). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Pittsburgh 32 (Ezeja 3-7), NC State 35 (Cunane 3-8). Total Fouls_Pittsburgh 17, NC State 10. Technical Fouls_None. A_25.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments