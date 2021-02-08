Trending:
No. 2 UConn 63, No. 1 South Carolina 59, OT

By The Associated Press
February 8, 2021 9:49 pm
SOUTH CAROLINA (15-2)

Boston 8-17 1-2 17, Saxton 2-3 1-2 5, Beal 3-9 2-2 8, Cooke 4-13 2-2 11, Henderson 5-17 1-5 11, Amihere 2-5 0-0 4, Grissett 1-3 1-2 3, Littleton 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-68 8-15 59

UCONN (14-1)

Nelson-Ododa 3-10 0-0 6, Bueckers 14-26 2-2 31, Muhl 3-6 1-1 8, Westbrook 0-4 0-0 0, Williams 3-11 0-2 6, Edwards 4-9 0-2 8, Griffin 2-7 0-1 4, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 29-73 3-8 63

South Carolina 14 10 17 13 5 59
UConn 10 14 21 9 9 63

3-Point Goals_South Carolina 1-9 (Boston 0-3, Beal 0-2, Cooke 1-2, Henderson 0-1, Littleton 0-1), UConn 2-15 (Nelson-Ododa 0-1, Bueckers 1-6, Muhl 1-3, Westbrook 0-2, Williams 0-2, Griffin 0-1). Assists_South Carolina 7 (Cooke 3), UConn 15 (Nelson-Ododa 6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_South Carolina 52 (Boston 8-15), UConn 39 (Team 5-9). Total Fouls_South Carolina 15, UConn 19. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

