No. 20 Arkansas 83, LSU 75

LSU (14-8)
Days 0-8 0-0 0, Watford 6-15 2-3 16, Hyatt 2-9 0-0 6, Smart 6-14 0-1 15, Thomas 11-19 2-4 25, LeBlanc 1-3 1-2 3, Wilkinson 3-3 1-2 8, Gaines 1-4 0-0 2, Cook 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 30-76 6-12 75.
ARKANSAS (19-5)
Smith 8-12 2-2 19, Vanover 0-0 0-0 0, Davis 7-12 1-2 15, Moody 3-14 11-14 18, Tate 0-2 2-2 2, Notae 5-15 6-9 18, Williams 3-5 1-2 8, Sills 1-2 0-0 3, Jackson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-62 23-31 83.
Halftime_LSU 37-32. 3-Point Goals_LSU 9-28 (Smart 3-3, Watford 2-2, Hyatt 2-7, Wilkinson 1-1, Thomas 1-5, Gaines 0-2, Days 0-8), Arkansas 6-20 (Notae 2-6, Sills 1-2, Smith 1-2, Williams 1-2, Moody 1-5, Tate 0-1, Davis 0-2). Rebounds_LSU 37 (LeBlanc 10), Arkansas 42 (Smith 10). Assists_LSU 13 (Smart 4), Arkansas 17 (Davis 6). Total Fouls_LSU 22, Arkansas 15.
