Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Sports News

No. 20 Tennessee 78, Missouri 73

By The Associated Press
February 25, 2021 10:50 pm
< a min read
      

TENNESSEE (14-6)

Burrell 9-13 2-2 23, Davis 10-17 4-5 26, Key 4-7 0-0 8, Kushkituah 3-8 1-1 7, Walker 2-7 0-0 5, Suarez 0-1 0-0 0, Horston 4-11 1-2 9, Rennie 0-3 0-0 0, Salary 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 32-68 8-10 78

MISSOURI (8-10)

Dufficy 4-12 0-0 10, Frank 3-8 0-0 9, Blackwell 6-11 3-6 16, Dembele 0-1 0-0 0, Troup 7-13 0-0 16, Williams 2-4 2-3 6, Dickson 4-10 0-0 10, Hansen 2-2 0-0 6, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 28-61 5-9 73

Tennessee 17 17 21 23 78
Missouri 18 18 24 13 73

3-Point Goals_Tennessee 6-19 (Burrell 3-5, Davis 2-5, Walker 1-4, Horston 0-2, Rennie 0-2, Salary 0-1), Missouri 12-30 (Dufficy 2-7, Frank 3-8, Blackwell 1-3, Dembele 0-1, Troup 2-4, Dickson 2-5, Hansen 2-2). Assists_Tennessee 13 (Horston 6), Missouri 14 (Dufficy 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Tennessee 46 (Key 6-8), Missouri 25 (Blackwell 2-8). Total Fouls_Tennessee 14, Missouri 14. Technical Fouls_Missouri Williams 1. A_1,828.

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Practitioners provide insight into how states and the IT industry are dealing with Real ID in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|23 Team Tour: Government Symposium
2|23 Transform 2021
2|23 Adobe Experience Makers DHS Workshop...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NPS names Pamela A. Smith as the first Black Chief of the United States Park Police