No. 20 Tennessee 78, Missouri 73

TENNESSEE (14-6)
Burrell 9-13 2-2 23, Davis 10-17 4-5 26, Key 4-7 0-0 8, Kushkituah 3-8 1-1 7, Walker 2-7 0-0 5, Suarez 0-1 0-0 0, Horston 4-11 1-2 9, Rennie 0-3 0-0 0, Salary 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 32-68 8-10 78
MISSOURI (8-10)
Dufficy 4-12 0-0 10, Frank 3-8 0-0 9, Blackwell 6-11 3-6 16, Dembele 0-1 0-0 0, Troup 7-13 0-0 16, Williams 2-4 2-3 6, Dickson 4-10 0-0 10, Hansen 2-2 0-0 6, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 28-61 5-9 73
|Tennessee
|17
|17
|21
|23
|—
|78
|Missouri
|18
|18
|24
|13
|—
|73
3-Point Goals_Tennessee 6-19 (Burrell 3-5, Davis 2-5, Walker 1-4, Horston 0-2, Rennie 0-2, Salary 0-1), Missouri 12-30 (Dufficy 2-7, Frank 3-8, Blackwell 1-3, Dembele 0-1, Troup 2-4, Dickson 2-5, Hansen 2-2). Assists_Tennessee 13 (Horston 6), Missouri 14 (Dufficy 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Tennessee 46 (Key 6-8), Missouri 25 (Blackwell 2-8). Total Fouls_Tennessee 14, Missouri 14. Technical Fouls_Missouri Williams 1. A_1,828.
