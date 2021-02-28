On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
No. 20 Tennessee 88, Auburn 54

By The Associated Press
February 28, 2021 4:53 pm
AUBURN (5-18)

Thompson 4-15 2-2 10, Coulibaly 0-4 0-0 0, Reese 3-6 2-2 10, Rice 5-12 0-0 11, Scott-Grayson 3-9 1-2 7, Levy 3-11 1-2 8, Hughes 1-4 0-0 2, Lowery 0-0 0-0 0, Wells 2-6 2-2 6, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 21-67 8-10 54

TENNESSEE (15-6)

Burrell 5-11 2-2 14, Davis 9-14 5-5 23, Key 5-5 0-3 10, Kushkituah 8-12 3-7 19, Walker 1-4 0-0 3, Suarez 0-3 0-0 0, Saunders 1-2 0-0 2, Horston 3-5 4-6 12, Rennie 0-0 0-0 0, Darby 1-2 0-0 3, Salary 1-1 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 34-59 14-23 88

Auburn 8 13 16 17 54
Tennessee 17 14 25 32 88

3-Point Goals_Auburn 4-20 (Coulibaly 0-4, Reese 2-4, Rice 1-2, Scott-Grayson 0-1, Levy 1-5, Hughes 0-2, Wells 0-2), Tennessee 6-10 (Burrell 2-4, Walker 1-1, Suarez 0-1, Horston 2-2, Darby 1-2). Assists_Auburn 11 (Rice 4), Tennessee 25 (Horston 9). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Auburn 29 (Rice 4-5), Tennessee 47 (Davis 5-11). Total Fouls_Auburn 18, Tennessee 10. Technical Fouls_None. A_3,077.

