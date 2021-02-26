No. 21 Loyola of Chicago 60, S. Illinois 52

S. ILLINOIS (11-12)

D’Avanzo 3-6 0-0 6, Filewich 2-10 0-2 4, Brown 3-6 0-0 9, Jones 5-13 0-0 14, Verplancken 6-6 0-0 17, Banks 1-5 0-0 2, Harvey 0-2 0-0 0, Dembele 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-48 0-2 52.

LOYOLA OF CHICAGO (20-4)

Uguak 1-3 0-0 2, Krutwig 5-7 1-1 11, Clemons 3-9 0-0 8, Norris 3-5 4-4 13, Williamson 1-7 0-1 2, Kennedy 5-10 6-6 16, Hall 1-4 2-2 4, Kaifes 0-3 0-0 0, Welch 0-3 0-0 0, Hutson 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 21-53 13-14 60.

Halftime_Loyola of Chicago 29-20. 3-Point Goals_S. Illinois 12-20 (Verplancken 5-5, Jones 4-8, Brown 3-5, Banks 0-1, D’Avanzo 0-1), Loyola of Chicago 5-27 (Norris 3-5, Clemons 2-5, Hall 0-2, Kennedy 0-2, Uguak 0-2, Kaifes 0-3, Welch 0-3, Williamson 0-5). Rebounds_S. Illinois 27 (Verplancken 8), Loyola of Chicago 31 (Krutwig 6). Assists_S. Illinois 12 (Filewich 5), Loyola of Chicago 11 (Krutwig, Norris, Kennedy 2). Total Fouls_S. Illinois 12, Loyola of Chicago 9.

