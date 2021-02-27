On Air: What's Working in Washington
Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Sports News

No. 21 Loyola of Chicago 65, S. Illinois 58, OT

By The Associated Press
February 27, 2021 8:20 pm
< a min read
      

S. ILLINOIS (11-13)

D’Avanzo 7-9 1-1 16, Filewich 0-4 1-2 1, Brown 1-2 0-0 2, Jones 11-17 3-6 30, Verplancken 2-5 0-0 5, Harvey 1-3 0-0 2, Banks 0-1 0-0 0, Dembele 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 23-45 5-9 58.

LOYOLA OF CHICAGO (21-4)

Uguak 2-3 0-0 4, Krutwig 8-15 4-6 20, Clemons 2-5 0-0 4, Norris 4-10 2-2 12, Williamson 5-14 2-3 13, Kennedy 3-8 4-4 10, Hall 0-0 0-0 0, Welch 0-0 0-0 0, Hutson 1-1 0-1 2, Kaifes 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-56 12-16 65.

Halftime_Loyola of Chicago 38-25. 3-Point Goals_S. Illinois 7-14 (Jones 5-8, D’Avanzo 1-2, Verplancken 1-3, Brown 0-1), Loyola of Chicago 3-18 (Norris 2-6, Williamson 1-8, Clemons 0-2, Kennedy 0-2). Fouled Out_D’Avanzo. Rebounds_S. Illinois 25 (Filewich 6), Loyola of Chicago 27 (Krutwig 6). Assists_S. Illinois 9 (Filewich 3), Loyola of Chicago 12 (Norris 5). Total Fouls_S. Illinois 18, Loyola of Chicago 14.

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Practitioners provide insight into how states and the IT industry are dealing with Real ID in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|2 Microsoft Ignite
3|4 A Day in the Life of a Developer:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Miguel Cardona ceremonially sworn in as Education Secretary