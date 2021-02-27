No. 21 Loyola of Chicago 65, S. Illinois 58, OT

S. ILLINOIS (11-13)

D’Avanzo 7-9 1-1 16, Filewich 0-4 1-2 1, Brown 1-2 0-0 2, Jones 11-17 3-6 30, Verplancken 2-5 0-0 5, Harvey 1-3 0-0 2, Banks 0-1 0-0 0, Dembele 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 23-45 5-9 58.

LOYOLA OF CHICAGO (21-4)

Uguak 2-3 0-0 4, Krutwig 8-15 4-6 20, Clemons 2-5 0-0 4, Norris 4-10 2-2 12, Williamson 5-14 2-3 13, Kennedy 3-8 4-4 10, Hall 0-0 0-0 0, Welch 0-0 0-0 0, Hutson 1-1 0-1 2, Kaifes 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-56 12-16 65.

Halftime_Loyola of Chicago 38-25. 3-Point Goals_S. Illinois 7-14 (Jones 5-8, D’Avanzo 1-2, Verplancken 1-3, Brown 0-1), Loyola of Chicago 3-18 (Norris 2-6, Williamson 1-8, Clemons 0-2, Kennedy 0-2). Fouled Out_D’Avanzo. Rebounds_S. Illinois 25 (Filewich 6), Loyola of Chicago 27 (Krutwig 6). Assists_S. Illinois 9 (Filewich 3), Loyola of Chicago 12 (Norris 5). Total Fouls_S. Illinois 18, Loyola of Chicago 14.

