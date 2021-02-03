No. 21 West Virginia 65, Iowa St. 56

IOWA ST. (11-7)
Scott 3-9 0-1 6, Donarski 3-9 1-1 9, Feuerbach 2-9 0-0 4, Ashley Joens 7-18 0-0 17, Ryan 2-6 0-0 6, Kane 0-1 0-0 0, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Wise 2-4 0-2 5, Aubrey Joens 3-7 0-0 9, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-64 1-4 56
WEST VIRGINIA (14-2)
Martinez 2-7 0-0 4, Niblack 3-7 5-6 11, Deans 3-14 0-0 7, Gondrezick 8-15 5-6 24, Smith 4-8 5-6 15, Ejiofor 1-1 0-0 2, Carson 1-5 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-57 15-18 65
|Iowa St.
|13
|13
|15
|15
|—
|56
|West Virginia
|15
|12
|21
|17
|—
|65
3-Point Goals_Iowa St. 11-39 (Scott 0-5, Donarski 2-4, Feuerbach 0-4, Joens 3-11, Ryan 2-5, Johnson 0-1, Wise 1-2, Joens 3-7), West Virginia 6-19 (Martinez 0-1, Deans 1-6, Gondrezick 3-7, Smith 2-3, Carson 0-2). Assists_Iowa St. 17 (Joens 4), West Virginia 15 (Deans 5). Fouled Out_Iowa St. Donarski. Rebounds_Iowa St. 38 (Feuerbach 3-5), West Virginia 42 (Niblack 5-9). Total Fouls_Iowa St. 13, West Virginia 14. Technical Fouls_None. A_514.
