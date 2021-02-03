Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

No. 21 West Virginia 65, Iowa St. 56

By The Associated Press
February 3, 2021 9:17 pm
< a min read
      

IOWA ST. (11-7)

Scott 3-9 0-1 6, Donarski 3-9 1-1 9, Feuerbach 2-9 0-0 4, Ashley Joens 7-18 0-0 17, Ryan 2-6 0-0 6, Kane 0-1 0-0 0, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Wise 2-4 0-2 5, Aubrey Joens 3-7 0-0 9, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-64 1-4 56

WEST VIRGINIA (14-2)

Martinez 2-7 0-0 4, Niblack 3-7 5-6 11, Deans 3-14 0-0 7, Gondrezick 8-15 5-6 24, Smith 4-8 5-6 15, Ejiofor 1-1 0-0 2, Carson 1-5 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-57 15-18 65

Iowa St. 13 13 15 15 56
West Virginia 15 12 21 17 65

3-Point Goals_Iowa St. 11-39 (Scott 0-5, Donarski 2-4, Feuerbach 0-4, Joens 3-11, Ryan 2-5, Johnson 0-1, Wise 1-2, Joens 3-7), West Virginia 6-19 (Martinez 0-1, Deans 1-6, Gondrezick 3-7, Smith 2-3, Carson 0-2). Assists_Iowa St. 17 (Joens 4), West Virginia 15 (Deans 5). Fouled Out_Iowa St. Donarski. Rebounds_Iowa St. 38 (Feuerbach 3-5), West Virginia 42 (Niblack 5-9). Total Fouls_Iowa St. 13, West Virginia 14. Technical Fouls_None. A_514.

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Executives from the state of Maryland, state of Ohio and the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators explore how motor vehicle bureaus are meeting the REAL ID challenge in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|2 USCENTCOM Virtual Data Symposium
2|2 Oracle Communications SD-WAN Boot Camp
2|2 Legal Week 2021
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Coast Guard Cutter Richard Snyder crew partnered with Pine Knoll Shores Aquarium to release rescued turtles