No. 21 Wisconsin 61, Nebraska 48

WISCONSIN (14-6)
Ford 3-12 2-2 9, Reuvers 2-8 4-4 8, Wahl 1-8 1-2 3, Davison 3-7 0-0 9, Trice 3-14 1-2 9, Anderson 3-4 0-0 8, Jon.Davis 4-7 1-1 10, Potter 1-2 3-4 5, Crowl 0-0 0-0 0, Jor.Davis 0-0 0-0 0, Gilmore 0-0 0-0 0, Hedstrom 0-0 0-0 0, Higginbottom 0-0 0-2 0. Totals 20-62 12-17 61.
NEBRASKA (4-11)
Mayen 6-12 0-0 14, Walker 0-0 1-3 1, Allen 4-10 1-2 12, Banton 2-9 2-4 6, McGowens 2-8 2-4 6, Webster 1-4 0-0 2, Stevenson 1-3 1-2 3, Andre 1-1 0-0 2, Thorbjarnarson 0-1 0-0 0, Ouedraogo 1-1 0-2 2, Wood 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-49 7-17 48.
Halftime_Wisconsin 30-27. 3-Point Goals_Wisconsin 9-32 (Davison 3-6, Anderson 2-3, Trice 2-7, Jon.Davis 1-3, Ford 1-5, Reuvers 0-3, Wahl 0-5), Nebraska 5-15 (Allen 3-5, Mayen 2-6, McGowens 0-1, Banton 0-3). Fouled Out_Andre. Rebounds_Wisconsin 31 (Trice 8), Nebraska 41 (Banton 10). Assists_Wisconsin 12 (Davison, Trice 3), Nebraska 13 (Banton 5). Total Fouls_Wisconsin 16, Nebraska 19.
