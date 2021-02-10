On Air: Off The Shelf
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

No. 21 Wisconsin 61, Nebraska 48

By The Associated Press
February 10, 2021 11:47 pm
< a min read
      

WISCONSIN (14-6)

Ford 3-12 2-2 9, Reuvers 2-8 4-4 8, Wahl 1-8 1-2 3, Davison 3-7 0-0 9, Trice 3-14 1-2 9, Anderson 3-4 0-0 8, Jon.Davis 4-7 1-1 10, Potter 1-2 3-4 5, Crowl 0-0 0-0 0, Jor.Davis 0-0 0-0 0, Gilmore 0-0 0-0 0, Hedstrom 0-0 0-0 0, Higginbottom 0-0 0-2 0. Totals 20-62 12-17 61.

NEBRASKA (4-11)

Mayen 6-12 0-0 14, Walker 0-0 1-3 1, Allen 4-10 1-2 12, Banton 2-9 2-4 6, McGowens 2-8 2-4 6, Webster 1-4 0-0 2, Stevenson 1-3 1-2 3, Andre 1-1 0-0 2, Thorbjarnarson 0-1 0-0 0, Ouedraogo 1-1 0-2 2, Wood 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-49 7-17 48.

Halftime_Wisconsin 30-27. 3-Point Goals_Wisconsin 9-32 (Davison 3-6, Anderson 2-3, Trice 2-7, Jon.Davis 1-3, Ford 1-5, Reuvers 0-3, Wahl 0-5), Nebraska 5-15 (Allen 3-5, Mayen 2-6, McGowens 0-1, Banton 0-3). Fouled Out_Andre. Rebounds_Wisconsin 31 (Trice 8), Nebraska 41 (Banton 10). Assists_Wisconsin 12 (Davison, Trice 3), Nebraska 13 (Banton 5). Total Fouls_Wisconsin 16, Nebraska 19.

        Insight by Acendre Explore how agencies are in need of a different type of employee today and in the future by downloading this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|16 Data as a Strategic Advantage
2|16 AWS Florida Innovation Day
2|16 Midwest Google Cloud Platform Virtual...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Formerly homeless Veteran flourishes in job at national cemetery