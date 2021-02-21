Trending:
No. 21 Wisconsin 68, Northwestern 51

By The Associated Press
February 21, 2021 8:58 pm
WISCONSIN (16-8)

Ford 0-7 0-0 0, Reuvers 1-6 0-0 2, Wahl 4-8 1-2 10, Davison 3-11 4-4 12, Trice 5-6 0-0 13, Jon.Davis 3-8 6-7 12, Potter 7-8 2-2 19, Gilmore 0-2 0-0 0, Crowl 0-0 0-0 0, Jor.Davis 0-1 0-0 0, Hedstrom 0-0 0-0 0, Higginbottom 0-0 0-0 0, McGrory 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-57 13-15 68.

NORTHWESTERN (6-14)

Kopp 1-3 2-2 4, Nance 1-4 1-2 3, Young 2-4 1-1 5, Audige 2-7 0-0 5, Buie 8-15 0-0 18, Beran 3-6 0-0 7, Berry 1-6 1-3 4, Gaines 2-5 0-0 5, Greer 0-1 0-0 0, Nicholson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-51 5-8 51.

Halftime_Wisconsin 34-24. 3-Point Goals_Wisconsin 9-27 (Potter 3-3, Trice 3-4, Davison 2-8, Wahl 1-3, Jon.Davis 0-1, Jor.Davis 0-1, Reuvers 0-1, Gilmore 0-2, Ford 0-4), Northwestern 6-20 (Buie 2-5, Audige 1-3, Gaines 1-3, Beran 1-4, Berry 1-4, Kopp 0-1). Rebounds_Wisconsin 32 (Potter 7), Northwestern 26 (Gaines 6). Assists_Wisconsin 18 (Davison, Trice 5), Northwestern 13 (Buie 4). Total Fouls_Wisconsin 10, Northwestern 12.

