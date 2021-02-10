Trending:
No. 22 DePaul 81, St. John’s 73

By The Associated Press
February 10, 2021 9:16 pm
< a min read
      

DEPAUL (11-4)

Allen 4-5 3-3 11, Bekelja 5-13 0-2 10, Church 8-12 2-2 18, Held 5-13 1-2 14, Morris 8-14 2-2 21, Caudle 0-0 0-0 0, Dallmann 0-2 0-0 0, Daninger 0-0 0-0 0, Rogers 3-8 1-2 7, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 33-67 9-13 81

ST. JOHN’S (5-11)

Farley 5-7 0-0 11, Nolan 0-4 0-0 0, Bailey 5-9 2-2 12, Correa 14-30 4-4 33, Drake 2-2 0-2 4, Peeples 4-5 0-0 8, Clegg 2-6 1-1 5, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 32-63 7-9 73

DePaul 25 16 23 17 81
St. John’s 14 19 23 17 73

3-Point Goals_DePaul 6-21 (Bekelja 0-5, Church 0-3, Held 3-5, Morris 3-7, Rogers 0-1), St. John’s 2-13 (Farley 1-1, Nolan 0-3, Correa 1-5, Clegg 0-4). Assists_DePaul 25 (Bekelja 8), St. John’s 24 (Bailey 6). Fouled Out_DePaul Allen, Morris. Rebounds_DePaul 39 (Allen 5-6), St. John’s 30 (Team 5-5). Total Fouls_DePaul 19, St. John’s 12. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

