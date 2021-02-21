No. 22 Georgia 57, No. 21 Tennessee 55

TENNESSEE (13-6)

Burrell 4-17 2-4 10, Davis 7-17 6-8 22, Key 2-6 5-6 9, Kushkituah 2-8 0-0 4, Walker 2-7 0-0 4, Suarez 0-0 0-0 0, Saunders 0-1 0-0 0, Horston 2-8 2-3 6, Salary 0-2 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 19-66 15-21 55

GEORGIA (17-4)

Isaacs 0-4 1-4 1, Staiti 3-13 0-2 6, Caldwell 2-4 1-2 5, Connally 9-21 1-2 24, Morrison 4-11 2-3 11, Bates 0-2 0-0 0, Nicholson 2-2 1-3 5, Coombs 1-3 0-0 2, Barker 1-6 1-2 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-66 7-18 57

Tennessee 10 9 20 16 — 55 Georgia 14 13 20 10 — 57

3-Point Goals_Tennessee 2-13 (Burrell 0-4, Davis 2-5, Walker 0-2, Horston 0-1, Salary 0-1), Georgia 6-20 (Staiti 0-2, Connally 5-11, Morrison 1-4, Barker 0-3). Assists_Tennessee 3 (Davis 1), Georgia 11 (Morrison 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Tennessee 51 (Kushkituah 8-13), Georgia 47 (Team 6-7). Total Fouls_Tennessee 18, Georgia 18. Technical Fouls_Tennessee Davis 1. A_1,113.

