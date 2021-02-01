On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
No. 22 Northwestern 69, No. 11 Ohio St. 57

By The Associated Press
February 1, 2021 11:07 pm
OHIO ST. (10-2)

Juhasz 4-12 2-9 11, Patty 2-9 5-5 10, Greene 3-14 2-2 9, Miller 2-8 0-0 5, Sheldon 2-10 4-6 8, Beacham 0-1 2-2 2, Mikulasikova 3-5 1-1 8, Harris 0-1 0-0 0, Hutcherson 0-0 0-0 0, Poole 2-3 0-0 4, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 18-63 16-25 57

NORTHWESTERN (10-3)

Mott 1-4 0-0 2, Burton 5-11 10-14 20, Hamilton 5-8 2-2 13, Pulliam 6-19 3-6 15, Wood 3-6 2-3 8, Rainey 0-1 0-0 0, Satterwhite 1-4 0-0 2, Morris 4-6 1-1 9, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-59 18-26 69

Ohio St. 8 17 21 11 57
Northwestern 15 17 19 18 69

3-Point Goals_Ohio St. 5-17 (Juhasz 1-4, Patty 1-2, Greene 1-3, Miller 1-3, Sheldon 0-2, Mikulasikova 1-2, Poole 0-1), Northwestern 1-12 (Burton 0-3, Hamilton 1-1, Pulliam 0-5, Satterwhite 0-3). Assists_Ohio St. 12 (Greene 3), Northwestern 18 (Burton 9). Fouled Out_Ohio St. Patty, Miller. Rebounds_Ohio St. 38 (Juhasz 6-14), Northwestern 46 (Team 3-7). Total Fouls_Ohio St. 21, Northwestern 17. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

