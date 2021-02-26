On Air: Federal Insights
Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Sports News

No. 22 S. Dakota St. 73, UMKC 53

By The Associated Press
February 26, 2021 9:00 pm
< a min read
      

UMKC (10-10)

Bradford 3-5 1-1 7, Mickens 0-2 0-0 0, Alnatas 3-13 1-1 8, Larson 3-6 0-0 7, Nero 3-10 5-8 11, Johnson 1-3 0-0 2, West 0-0 0-0 0, Willems 4-8 0-0 11, Ewell 2-3 0-2 4, Mullens 1-1 0-0 3, St. Andre 0-3 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 20-54 7-12 53

S. DAKOTA ST. (20-2)

Burckhard 9-18 1-4 19, Theisen 1-2 1-2 3, Greer 2-4 1-2 6, Irwin 3-6 12-12 19, Theuninck 2-3 2-4 6, Ferrand 1-1 0-0 2, Nesheim 0-2 1-4 1, Hirschman 0-0 0-0 0, Rongisch 0-0 0-0 0, Stapleton 0-0 2-2 2, Byom 2-4 5-6 9, Herzberg 0-1 0-0 0, Vlastuin 2-7 0-0 6, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-48 25-36 73

UMKC 17 16 12 8 53
S. Dakota St. 26 17 13 17 73

3-Point Goals_UMKC 6-22 (Bradford 0-1, Mickens 0-1, Alnatas 1-6, Larson 1-3, Nero 0-2, Willems 3-7, Mullens 1-1, St. Andre 0-1), S. Dakota St. 4-15 (Burckhard 0-2, Greer 1-3, Irwin 1-2, Theuninck 0-1, Nesheim 0-1, Herzberg 0-1, Vlastuin 2-5). Assists_UMKC 11 (Nero 5), S. Dakota St. 14 (Greer 4). Fouled Out_UMKC Ewell, S. Dakota St. Byom. Rebounds_UMKC 30 (Alnatas 2-6), S. Dakota St. 35 (Nesheim 3-4). Total Fouls_UMKC 26, S. Dakota St. 14. Technical Fouls_UMKC Team 1. A_640.

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Practitioners provide insight into how states and the IT industry are dealing with Real ID in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|1 U.S. Army Information Systems...
3|1 TechNet Indo-Pacific
3|2 Microsoft Teams Collaboratorium: Adapt...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

VP Harris congratulates astronaut Victor Glover on historic mission