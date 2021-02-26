No. 22 S. Dakota St. 73, UMKC 53

UMKC (10-10)
Bradford 3-5 1-1 7, Mickens 0-2 0-0 0, Alnatas 3-13 1-1 8, Larson 3-6 0-0 7, Nero 3-10 5-8 11, Johnson 1-3 0-0 2, West 0-0 0-0 0, Willems 4-8 0-0 11, Ewell 2-3 0-2 4, Mullens 1-1 0-0 3, St. Andre 0-3 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 20-54 7-12 53
S. DAKOTA ST. (20-2)
Burckhard 9-18 1-4 19, Theisen 1-2 1-2 3, Greer 2-4 1-2 6, Irwin 3-6 12-12 19, Theuninck 2-3 2-4 6, Ferrand 1-1 0-0 2, Nesheim 0-2 1-4 1, Hirschman 0-0 0-0 0, Rongisch 0-0 0-0 0, Stapleton 0-0 2-2 2, Byom 2-4 5-6 9, Herzberg 0-1 0-0 0, Vlastuin 2-7 0-0 6, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-48 25-36 73
|UMKC
|17
|16
|12
|8
|—
|53
|S. Dakota St.
|26
|17
|13
|17
|—
|73
3-Point Goals_UMKC 6-22 (Bradford 0-1, Mickens 0-1, Alnatas 1-6, Larson 1-3, Nero 0-2, Willems 3-7, Mullens 1-1, St. Andre 0-1), S. Dakota St. 4-15 (Burckhard 0-2, Greer 1-3, Irwin 1-2, Theuninck 0-1, Nesheim 0-1, Herzberg 0-1, Vlastuin 2-5). Assists_UMKC 11 (Nero 5), S. Dakota St. 14 (Greer 4). Fouled Out_UMKC Ewell, S. Dakota St. Byom. Rebounds_UMKC 30 (Alnatas 2-6), S. Dakota St. 35 (Nesheim 3-4). Total Fouls_UMKC 26, S. Dakota St. 14. Technical Fouls_UMKC Team 1. A_640.
