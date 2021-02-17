No. 23 Kansas 59, Kansas St. 41

KANSAS (16-7)
McCormack 4-7 0-0 8, Wilson 3-8 4-6 11, Agbaji 3-9 2-2 9, Braun 1-3 3-6 5, Garrett 5-9 2-3 14, Thompson 3-4 0-0 6, Lightfoot 2-3 0-0 4, Harris 1-3 0-0 2, Enaruna 0-1 0-0 0, Grant-Foster 0-0 0-0 0, Jossell 0-0 0-0 0, Muscadin 0-0 0-0 0, Teahan 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-48 11-17 59.
KANSAS ST. (5-18)
Bradford 1-2 1-2 3, A.Gordon 3-8 0-0 6, McGuirl 1-11 0-0 2, Miguel 0-5 0-0 0, Pack 3-12 0-0 6, D.Gordon 6-13 0-0 12, Ezeagu 1-2 1-4 3, Kasubke 1-2 0-0 3, Williams 0-1 0-0 0, Honas 0-0 0-0 0, Lewis 0-0 0-0 0, Linguard 1-1 0-0 3, Petrakis 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 18-58 2-6 41.
Halftime_Kansas 26-17. 3-Point Goals_Kansas 4-16 (Garrett 2-4, Wilson 1-3, Agbaji 1-5, Enaruna 0-1, Teahan 0-1, Braun 0-2), Kansas St. 3-24 (Linguard 1-1, Petrakis 1-1, Kasubke 1-2, A.Gordon 0-1, Miguel 0-2, D.Gordon 0-4, McGuirl 0-6, Pack 0-7). Rebounds_Kansas 32 (Wilson 9), Kansas St. 32 (Bradford, A.Gordon, Ezeagu 7). Assists_Kansas 9 (McCormack, Garrett, Harris 2), Kansas St. 11 (Pack 5). Total Fouls_Kansas 9, Kansas St. 18. A_1,248 (12,528).
