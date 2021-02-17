Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Sports News

No. 23 Kansas 59, Kansas St. 41

By The Associated Press
February 17, 2021 9:56 pm
< a min read
      

KANSAS (16-7)

McCormack 4-7 0-0 8, Wilson 3-8 4-6 11, Agbaji 3-9 2-2 9, Braun 1-3 3-6 5, Garrett 5-9 2-3 14, Thompson 3-4 0-0 6, Lightfoot 2-3 0-0 4, Harris 1-3 0-0 2, Enaruna 0-1 0-0 0, Grant-Foster 0-0 0-0 0, Jossell 0-0 0-0 0, Muscadin 0-0 0-0 0, Teahan 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-48 11-17 59.

KANSAS ST. (5-18)

Bradford 1-2 1-2 3, A.Gordon 3-8 0-0 6, McGuirl 1-11 0-0 2, Miguel 0-5 0-0 0, Pack 3-12 0-0 6, D.Gordon 6-13 0-0 12, Ezeagu 1-2 1-4 3, Kasubke 1-2 0-0 3, Williams 0-1 0-0 0, Honas 0-0 0-0 0, Lewis 0-0 0-0 0, Linguard 1-1 0-0 3, Petrakis 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 18-58 2-6 41.

Halftime_Kansas 26-17. 3-Point Goals_Kansas 4-16 (Garrett 2-4, Wilson 1-3, Agbaji 1-5, Enaruna 0-1, Teahan 0-1, Braun 0-2), Kansas St. 3-24 (Linguard 1-1, Petrakis 1-1, Kasubke 1-2, A.Gordon 0-1, Miguel 0-2, D.Gordon 0-4, McGuirl 0-6, Pack 0-7). Rebounds_Kansas 32 (Wilson 9), Kansas St. 32 (Bradford, A.Gordon, Ezeagu 7). Assists_Kansas 9 (McCormack, Garrett, Harris 2), Kansas St. 11 (Pack 5). Total Fouls_Kansas 9, Kansas St. 18. A_1,248 (12,528).

        Insight by Acendre Explore how agencies are in need of a different type of employee today and in the future by downloading this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|19 NatCon 2021
2|22 AWS Cloud Practitioner Essentials Day
2|22 Manage Azure Identities and Governance
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover makes landing