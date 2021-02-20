No. 23 Kansas 67, No. 15 Texas Tech 61

TEXAS TECH (14-6)

Santos-Silva 5-11 2-3 12, Edwards 1-4 0-0 3, McClung 4-13 1-2 11, McCullar 4-9 3-6 12, Peavy 4-6 2-4 10, Shannon 2-5 0-0 5, Burton 1-2 2-2 4, Nadolny 0-0 0-0 0, Smith 0-3 2-2 2, Agbo 1-1 0-0 2, Benson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-54 12-19 61.

KANSAS (17-7)

McCormack 7-10 3-3 17, Wilson 4-12 1-3 11, Agbaji 4-11 3-4 14, Braun 3-13 2-2 10, Garrett 5-9 0-1 10, Thompson 2-8 0-0 5, Harris 0-1 0-0 0, Lightfoot 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-64 9-13 67.

Halftime_Kansas 31-25. 3-Point Goals_Texas Tech 5-15 (McClung 2-7, Edwards 1-2, Shannon 1-2, McCullar 1-3, Smith 0-1), Kansas 8-27 (Agbaji 3-8, Wilson 2-5, Braun 2-10, Thompson 1-2, Garrett 0-2). Rebounds_Texas Tech 37 (Santos-Silva 9), Kansas 36 (Wilson 11). Assists_Texas Tech 11 (Edwards, McClung 3), Kansas 17 (Garrett 5). Total Fouls_Texas Tech 14, Kansas 18.

