No. 23 Missouri St. 59, Loyola of Chicago 45

LOYOLA OF CHICAGO (10-10)

Day 5-9 4-6 14, Hoefling 2-3 0-0 4, Chandler 1-2 0-0 3, Galanopoulos 2-4 0-0 5, Rice 3-7 2-2 9, Tanin 1-4 0-0 2, Nolan 0-4 0-0 0, Brown 2-5 0-0 6, Gonzales 0-0 0-0 0, Hampton-Bey 1-2 0-0 2, Johnson 0-2 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 17-42 6-8 45

MISSOURI ST. (18-2)

Hipp 4-9 0-0 8, Gartner 4-6 0-0 9, Calip 1-8 2-2 5, Ellis 1-4 0-0 2, Ruffridge 2-5 0-0 5, Franklin 4-13 4-6 12, Jackson 2-5 0-0 4, Bhinhar 2-4 0-0 4, Manning 0-2 2-2 2, Wilson 2-6 4-6 8, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-62 12-16 59

Loyola of Chicago 11 8 14 12 — 45 Missouri St. 8 16 10 25 — 59

3-Point Goals_Loyola of Chicago 5-12 (Chandler 1-1, Galanopoulos 1-3, Rice 1-2, Nolan 0-1, Brown 2-5), Missouri St. 3-14 (Hipp 0-1, Gartner 1-1, Calip 1-1, Ellis 0-3, Ruffridge 1-3, Jackson 0-1, Manning 0-2, Wilson 0-2). Assists_Loyola of Chicago 8 (Day 2), Missouri St. 15 (Calip 6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Loyola of Chicago 28 (Tanin 2-6), Missouri St. 38 (Franklin 5-17). Total Fouls_Loyola of Chicago 15, Missouri St. 13. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,294.

