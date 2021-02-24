No. 23 Missouri St. 67, S. Illinois 55

MISSOURI ST. (16-2)
Franklin 5-11 4-5 14, Hipp 5-8 2-2 12, Calip 4-5 1-2 13, Ruffridge 2-5 3-4 8, Wilson 3-7 2-2 10, Jackson 1-4 0-0 2, Gartner 1-3 2-4 4, Ellis 1-1 0-0 2, Manning 0-2 2-2 2, Rocca 0-0 0-0 0, Winslow 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-46 16-21 67
S. ILLINOIS (8-11)
Walker 8-15 4-8 20, Katcher 1-2 0-0 2, Link 2-2 1-2 7, McCallister 2-8 0-0 4, Silvey 6-15 0-0 14, Pudlowski 3-11 1-2 8, Love 0-1 0-0 0, Potter 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-55 6-12 55
|Missouri St.
|17
|19
|12
|19
|—
|67
|S. Illinois
|10
|11
|15
|19
|—
|55
3-Point Goals_Missouri St. 7-14 (Hipp 0-1, Calip 4-4, Ruffridge 1-3, Wilson 2-4, Jackson 0-1, Manning 0-1), S. Illinois 5-15 (Walker 0-1, Link 2-2, McCallister 0-3, Silvey 2-7, Pudlowski 1-1, Potter 0-1). Assists_Missouri St. 18 (Calip 4), S. Illinois 16 (Silvey 4). Fouled Out_Missouri St. Jackson. Rebounds_Missouri St. 36 (Franklin 2-9), S. Illinois 25 (Walker 3-4). Total Fouls_Missouri St. 15, S. Illinois 18. Technical Fouls_None. A_50.
