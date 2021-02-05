No. 23 S. Dakota St. 64, South Dakota 45

SOUTH DAKOTA (10-4)
Ugofsky 0-2 0-0 0, Sjerven 5-16 0-3 10, Korngable 6-14 3-4 16, Krull 4-9 0-0 8, Lamb 2-15 0-0 5, Hempe 1-3 0-0 2, Peplowski 0-0 0-0 0, Sankey 0-1 0-0 0, Guebert 0-0 0-0 0, Kunzer 0-1 0-0 0, Hansen 1-5 0-0 2, Mazurek 0-1 2-2 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 19-67 5-9 45
S. DAKOTA ST. (14-2)
Burckhard 2-7 2-3 7, Nelson 1-3 3-4 5, Selland 4-10 9-11 17, Irwin 5-8 0-0 12, Theuninck 0-2 0-0 0, Nesheim 0-0 0-2 0, Theisen 1-3 0-2 2, Greer 0-3 0-0 0, Stapleton 3-4 2-2 11, Byom 1-2 0-0 2, Vlastuin 3-4 0-0 8, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 20-46 16-24 64
|South Dakota
|11
|13
|9
|12
|—
|45
|S. Dakota St.
|15
|18
|21
|10
|—
|64
3-Point Goals_South Dakota 2-20 (Ugofsky 0-1, Sjerven 0-2, Korngable 1-4, Krull 0-2, Lamb 1-6, Hempe 0-2, Kunzer 0-1, Hansen 0-2), S. Dakota St. 8-18 (Burckhard 1-1, Nelson 0-1, Selland 0-3, Irwin 2-5, Theuninck 0-2, Greer 0-1, Stapleton 3-3, Vlastuin 2-2). Assists_South Dakota 7 (Sjerven 3), S. Dakota St. 15 (Selland 9). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_South Dakota 43 (Sjerven 8-15), S. Dakota St. 39 (Theisen 2-5). Total Fouls_South Dakota 19, S. Dakota St. 16. Technical Fouls_None. A_808.
