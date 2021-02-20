On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
No. 23 S. Dakota St. 69, N. Dakota St. 60

By The Associated Press
February 20, 2021 8:52 pm
S. DAKOTA ST. (19-2)

Burckhard 4-8 3-5 11, Theisen 1-4 2-4 4, Greer 0-8 5-8 5, Irwin 11-15 5-5 31, Theuninck 2-5 1-3 5, Nesheim 1-2 0-2 2, Stapleton 0-2 0-0 0, Byom 1-1 0-0 2, Vlastuin 3-3 0-0 9, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-48 16-27 69

N. DAKOTA ST. (14-6)

Dietz 5-7 0-0 10, Cobbins 7-12 0-0 16, Gaislerova 3-5 0-0 8, Hamling 1-9 0-0 2, Schulte 1-3 4-6 6, Behnke 0-0 0-0 0, Deaton 2-7 5-6 11, Hopkins 1-4 1-2 4, Skibiel 0-0 0-0 0, Strop 0-1 3-4 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 20-48 13-18 60

S. Dakota St. 13 17 18 21 69
N. Dakota St. 13 11 19 17 60

3-Point Goals_S. Dakota St. 7-19 (Greer 0-6, Irwin 4-5, Theuninck 0-2, Nesheim 0-1, Stapleton 0-2, Vlastuin 3-3), N. Dakota St. 7-18 (Cobbins 2-3, Gaislerova 2-3, Hamling 0-6, Deaton 2-3, Hopkins 1-3). Assists_S. Dakota St. 11 (Nesheim 3), N. Dakota St. 10 (Hamling 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_S. Dakota St. 27 (Burckhard 2-6), N. Dakota St. 31 (Dietz 3-7). Total Fouls_S. Dakota St. 18, N. Dakota St. 23. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,955.

