Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

No. 23 S. Dakota St. 80, South Dakota 75

By The Associated Press
February 6, 2021 8:53 pm
< a min read
      

SOUTH DAKOTA (10-5)

Ugofsky 3-6 0-0 7, Sjerven 7-11 2-2 16, Korngable 4-15 7-8 15, Krull 4-7 0-0 9, Lamb 6-7 3-4 18, Hempe 0-0 1-2 1, Kunzer 0-0 0-0 0, Hansen 3-5 0-0 7, Mazurek 1-2 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 28-53 13-16 75

S. DAKOTA ST. (15-2)

Burckhard 7-10 4-4 22, Nelson 3-7 5-5 11, Selland 9-18 6-7 26, Irwin 5-10 2-2 12, Theuninck 1-1 2-2 5, Theisen 1-3 0-0 2, Greer 0-1 0-0 0, Stapleton 0-2 2-2 2, Vlastuin 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 26-53 21-22 80

South Dakota 13 16 24 22 75
S. Dakota St. 17 11 25 27 80

3-Point Goals_South Dakota 6-16 (Ugofsky 1-1, Sjerven 0-2, Korngable 0-3, Krull 1-3, Lamb 3-4, Hansen 1-3), S. Dakota St. 7-14 (Burckhard 4-5, Nelson 0-1, Selland 2-3, Irwin 0-2, Theuninck 1-1, Stapleton 0-1, Vlastuin 0-1). Assists_South Dakota 15 (Krull 5), S. Dakota St. 10 (Irwin 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_South Dakota 28 (Sjerven 3-9), S. Dakota St. 25 (Burckhard 3-5). Total Fouls_South Dakota 23, S. Dakota St. 16. Technical Fouls_None. A_835.

        Insight by Acendre Explore how agencies are in need of a different type of employee today and in the future by downloading this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|8 Bootcamp - GSA Multiple Award Schedule...
2|11 Understanding Your Survivor Benefits
2|11 CARES 2: Make the Most of Your EDU...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Postal Service honors nuclear physicist Chien-Shiung Wu with Commemorative Forever Stamp