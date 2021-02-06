No. 23 S. Dakota St. 80, South Dakota 75

SOUTH DAKOTA (10-5)
Ugofsky 3-6 0-0 7, Sjerven 7-11 2-2 16, Korngable 4-15 7-8 15, Krull 4-7 0-0 9, Lamb 6-7 3-4 18, Hempe 0-0 1-2 1, Kunzer 0-0 0-0 0, Hansen 3-5 0-0 7, Mazurek 1-2 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 28-53 13-16 75
S. DAKOTA ST. (15-2)
Burckhard 7-10 4-4 22, Nelson 3-7 5-5 11, Selland 9-18 6-7 26, Irwin 5-10 2-2 12, Theuninck 1-1 2-2 5, Theisen 1-3 0-0 2, Greer 0-1 0-0 0, Stapleton 0-2 2-2 2, Vlastuin 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 26-53 21-22 80
|South Dakota
|13
|16
|24
|22
|—
|75
|S. Dakota St.
|17
|11
|25
|27
|—
|80
3-Point Goals_South Dakota 6-16 (Ugofsky 1-1, Sjerven 0-2, Korngable 0-3, Krull 1-3, Lamb 3-4, Hansen 1-3), S. Dakota St. 7-14 (Burckhard 4-5, Nelson 0-1, Selland 2-3, Irwin 0-2, Theuninck 1-1, Stapleton 0-1, Vlastuin 0-1). Assists_South Dakota 15 (Krull 5), S. Dakota St. 10 (Irwin 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_South Dakota 28 (Sjerven 3-9), S. Dakota St. 25 (Burckhard 3-5). Total Fouls_South Dakota 23, S. Dakota St. 16. Technical Fouls_None. A_835.
