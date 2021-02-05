Trending:
No. 23 South Dakota State women win 11th straight

By The Associated Press
February 5, 2021 8:25 pm
< a min read
      

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Myah Selland had 17 points, five rebounds and nine assists, Tylee Irwin added 12 points and seven rebounds, and No. 23 South Dakota State beat South Dakota 64-45 on Friday night for its 11th straight victory.

South Dakota State snapped a three-game losing streak in the series. Last season, the Coyotes swept the regular-season series and claimed the Summit League tournament crown — marking the first time one of the teams had done so since 2013.

Sydney Stapleton scored 11 points for South Dakota State (14-2, 7-0 Summit League).

The Jackrabbits held the Coyotes to 27.3% shooting in the first half to help build a 33-24 lead. Stapleton scored all of her points in the first half, making three straight 3-pointers. The Jackrabbits outscored the Coyotes 21-9 in the third quarter to extend their lead to 21 points.

Liv Korngable scored 16 points and Hannah Sjerven had 10 points and 15 rebounds for South Dakota (10-4, 6-1).

The in-state rivals will face each other on back-to-back nights for the first time in the history of the series on Saturday.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

