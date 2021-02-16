Trending:
No. 24 Arkansas 75, Florida 64

By The Associated Press
February 16, 2021 9:09 pm
FLORIDA (10-5)

Duruji 2-6 2-2 7, Payne 1-1 0-0 2, Appleby 6-14 3-3 16, Locke 2-9 0-0 5, Mann 3-11 2-2 9, Castleton 4-10 5-5 13, Lewis 2-2 0-0 4, Osifo 2-4 2-2 6, Ruzhentsev 1-2 0-0 2, Lane 0-1 0-0 0, Glover 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-61 14-14 64.

ARKANSAS (16-5)

Smith 7-9 1-2 15, Vanover 3-7 1-2 8, Davis 7-14 4-4 18, Moody 3-14 6-7 14, Tate 6-10 1-2 14, Williams 1-3 2-2 4, Notae 1-3 0-0 2, Sills 0-1 0-0 0, Jackson 0-2 0-0 0, Morehead 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-63 15-19 75.

Halftime_Arkansas 40-30. 3-Point Goals_Florida 4-21 (Duruji 1-1, Locke 1-5, Mann 1-6, Appleby 1-7, Glover 0-1, Ruzhentsev 0-1), Arkansas 4-14 (Moody 2-6, Tate 1-2, Vanover 1-2, Davis 0-1, Sills 0-1, Jackson 0-2). Fouled Out_Lewis. Rebounds_Florida 32 (Mann 8), Arkansas 34 (Williams 10). Assists_Florida 6 (Appleby 2), Arkansas 12 (Smith 4). Total Fouls_Florida 19, Arkansas 13.

