On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Sports News

No. 24 Northwestern women defeat Wisconsin 67-54

By The Associated Press
February 20, 2021 5:08 pm
< a min read
      

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Sydney Wood and Lindsey Pulliam scored 14 points each and No. 24 Northwestern snapped a two-game skid with a 67-54 win over Wisconsin on Saturday.

Veronica Burton was only 1-of-8 shooting but made all 10 of her free throws and scored 13 points with nine assists for the Wildcats (12-5, 10-5 Big Ten).

Sydney Hilliard scored 15 points with five assists for the Badgers (5-15, 2-15). Imani Lewis, coming off a pair of 27-point games that included double-digit rebounds, finished with 11 points and eight boards.

Both teams shot 41% but the Badgers turned the ball over 26 times, which included 11 steals and led to 21 Northwestern points.

Northwestern trailed by a point midway through the first quarter then finished the period on a 10-0 run. A 13-2 run in the second period put the Wildcats up by 18, their largest lead, before ending the half ahead 37-20. The lead remained in double figures in the second half.

Northwestern swept the season series, having beaten the Badgers 80-55 on Jan. 6.

__

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|22 TSP Planning with Ed Zurndorfer
2|22 AWS Cloud Practitioner Essentials Day
2|22 3 Hour Excel Boot Camp: Pivot Tables,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Perseverance’s First Full-Color Look at Mars